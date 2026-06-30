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Diamondbacks' Tommy Troy: Left out of lineup Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Troy is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants.

Arizona will go with Jorge Barrosa in center field while Troy receives his first day off since June 19. Troy had started in the Diamondbacks' previous eight games, slashing .179/.207/.321 with one home run, four runs and three RBI over that stretch. His last five starts came in center, and he looks set to receive most of the playing time at that position with Ryan Waldschmidt back in the minors and with Jordan Lawlar (hamstring) likely out until at least late July.

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