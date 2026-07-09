Diamondbacks' Tommy Troy: Lifts homer in loss

Troy went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 10-4 loss to the Padres.

Troy had gone nine games without an extra-base hit before his seventh-inning homer Wednesday. He also hasn't logged a multi-hit game since June 24 versus the Cardinals. He's hitting .222 with a .657 OPS, four homers, nine RBI, 21 runs scored, three doubles, one triple and one stolen base over his first 37 major-league contests. Troy looks set to remain in a starting role in center field while Jordan Lawlar (hamstring) is out.