Troy (hamstring) began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on June 18 and has slashed .304/.296/.522 with four extra-base hits and a 1:7 BB:K through seven games.

Troy's results on his rehab assignment haven't been otherworldly, but more important is the fact that he hasn't gone more than three days without playing in a game and hasn't endured any reported setbacks with his strained left hamstring. The 22-year-old shortstop could make his return from High-A Hillsboro's 7-day injured list at some point during the upcoming week.