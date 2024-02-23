Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Thursday that he's eager to see Troy (foot) against major-league pitching early in camp, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Lovullo discussed what's piquing his interest during Cactus League play and mentioned bringing prospects over from minor-league camp, including Troy and Druw Jones, to get at-bats and innings. While Troy's injury was not mentioned, that the manager was talking about him playing suggests last year's first-round pick is healthy and ready to go for spring ball. At the time of his September surgery, the expectation was that he'd have a full offseason to prepare for spring training. Troy was hit by a pitch on the foot during his final season at Stanford but played through the injury. He continued to play after being selected 12th overall by Arizona before eventually undergoing surgery. The 22-year-old shortstop batted .271 with an .843 OPS and stole nine bases over 27 combined games in the Arizona Complex League and High-A Hillsboro.