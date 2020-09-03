site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: diamondbacks-travis-bergen-added-to-big-league-bullpen | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Diamondbacks' Travis Bergen: Added to big-league bullpen
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bergen was recalled from the Diamondbacks' alternate training site Thursday.
Bergen was acquired at the trade deadline in the deal that sent Robbie Ray and cash to the Blue Jays. He is likely up for good, as Arizona seemingly views him as a key lefty reliever going forward.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read