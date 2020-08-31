Bergen was traded from Toronto to Arizona in exchange for Robbie Ray and $300,000, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Ray has issued an MLB-worst 31 walks in 31 innings this season, which is why the return for the Diamondbacks appears so modest. Bergen, a 26-year-old southpaw, struck out three in 1.2 innings for the Blue Jays this season and has a 5.06 ERA in 21.1 innings dating back to 2019, when he was a member of the Giants organization. He gives Arizona a cost-controlled lefty reliever going forward. It is unclear if he will report to the alternate training site or be recalled to the majors.