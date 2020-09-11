Bergen earned the save against the Dodgers on Thursday after recording the final two outs of the ninth inning.

With the Diamondbacks holding on to a three-run lead in the ninth inning, Riley Smith returned to continue his long relief outing. After recording the first out of the frame, Smith issued a walk, prompting Bergen to get the call-in for a lefty matchup against Max Muncy, who he sent down on strikes. Bergen then finished off the save by forcing Chris Taylor to pop out. The 26-year-old southpaw was recalled from the Diamondbacks' alternate training site on Sept. 3 and is expected to take on more of a middle-relief role, even despite the recent high leverage struggles in Arizona.