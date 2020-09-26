Bergen was optioned to the Diamondbacks' alternate training site Saturday.
Bergen made his longest relief appearance of the season Friday as he allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out one over two innings. With just two games remaining in the regular season, he'll return to alternate camp, which will allow Silvino Bracho to remain in the bullpen.
