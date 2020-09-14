Radke signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Saturday.
After being cut loose by San Diego earlier this month, the 27-year-old lefty was able to quickly find a new organization within the National League West. He'll join Arizona's 60-man roster pool, but Radke likely won't be in store for a promotion to the big-league roster in September and is presumably just being evaluated for a spot in the Triple-A Reno bullpen in 2021. Radke posted a 2.97 ERA and a 28:12 K:BB over 30.1 innings in the Pacific Coast League last season.