The Diamondbacks reassigned Thompson to their minor-league camp Sunday.

Thompson hasn't appeared in the majors since 2018, but he was able to stick around at big-league camp longer than anticipated after slugging two home runs over his first four Cactus League games. The 30-year-old fell off thereafter, finishing the spring with a .167/.219/.350 slash line before his demotion. He'll likely begin the season at Triple-A Reno.

