Thompson joined the Diamondbacks on a minor-league deal Sunday.

Thompson spent the entire 2019 season with Triple-A Columbus as a member of the Indians organization, hitting .219/.294/.482 with 24 home runs, 56 RBI and 51 runs scored throughout 89 games. The 28-year-old will have the opportunity to impress Arizona's major league staff this spring before likely returning to the minors for an extended period of time.

