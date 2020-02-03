Diamondbacks' Trayce Thompson: Invited to Diamondbacks' camp
Thompson joined the Diamondbacks on a minor-league deal Sunday.
Thompson spent the entire 2019 season with Triple-A Columbus as a member of the Indians organization, hitting .219/.294/.482 with 24 home runs, 56 RBI and 51 runs scored throughout 89 games. The 28-year-old will have the opportunity to impress Arizona's major league staff this spring before likely returning to the minors for an extended period of time.
