Thompson went 3-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored in Thursday's spring game against the Angels.

Thompson launched his second home run of the spring while making his second start in right field since Kole Calhoun (knee) was sidelined. Calhoun is expected to miss between four and six weeks after undergoing surgery, and Thompson is part of the mix to fill in should Calhoun miss time during the regular season.