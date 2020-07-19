Thompson was reassigned to the Diamondabcks' alternate camp Saturday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Thompson lost out on a bid to be the fifth outfielder -- a job that went to Jon Jay -- and will work in team's satellite camp at Salt River Flats. It's possible another outfielder on the roster bubble, like the super-utility Josh Rojas, eventually joins Thompson as an off-roster pool player, so his exact status in the outfielder pecking order is not known at this time.

More News