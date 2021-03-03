Thompson started in right field and went 0-for-2 with a walk in Tuesday's spring game against the Padres.

Thompson was the first to fill-in for the injured Kole Calhoun, who will undergo a medial meniscectomy on his right knee Wednesday. The Diamondbacks haven't set a timeline yet, but there's uncertainty surrounding his availability for Opening Day. Thompson will be in the mix playing time along with Tim Locastro, Josh Rojas, Pavin Smith, and Josh VanMeter.