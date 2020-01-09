Play

Clifton signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Thursday as a non-roster invitee, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Clifton struggled with Triple-A Iowa last season, recording a 5.18 ERA with a 1.49 WHIP over 99 innings. The 24-year-old has yet to make his major-league debut, but he'll get the chance to compete in the Diamondbacks' major-league spring training in 2020.

More News
Our Latest Stories