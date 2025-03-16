Mancini went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Saturday's spring game against the White Sox.

Mancini entered the back half of the game and won it in walk-off fashion with the home run. The veteran signed an NRI deal with the Diamondbacks just prior to camp opening up and has hit well, going 9-for-21 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over 13 Cactus League games. Most of Mancini's appearances have come in the back-end of games, signaling that's he's not going to win a roster spot, which is understandable given the team's depth. He told Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports that he does not intend to opt-out if does not make the Opening Day roster.