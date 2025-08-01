default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Diamondbacks optioned English to Triple-A Reno on Friday.

The 28-year-old received a brief look as Arizona's starting first baseman after Josh Naylor was traded, but Tyler Locklear will now take over the job after being acquired Thursday in the Eugenio Suarez deal. English has gone 2-for-22 with a double and an RBI in seven MLB games this season.

More News