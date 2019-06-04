Diamondbacks' Tristin English: Scooped by D-backs in third round

The Diamondbacks have selected English with the No. 93 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

A 6-foot-3 first baseman from Georgia Tech, English is a senior who hits right-handed and also worked as a pitcher in college. However, he prefers to hit and has started making more contact and tapping into more power over the past year. He is a decent runner for his size, and could potentially handle right field if necessary.