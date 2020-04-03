Diamondbacks' Tristin English: Viewed as third baseman
English played multiple positions in college, but the Diamondbacks view him as a third baseman in pro ball, Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com reports.
English, who played multiple corner infield and outfield spots while also serving as the closer for Georgia Tech, played 21 games at third base for short-season Hillsboro in 2019. He also saw action at first base (seven games) and right field (16). "He can play first base and the outfield, but he was playing third base regularly. I think that's where his future lies," said Arizona director of pro scouting Josh Barfield. "I've seen him make every play there. He's getting better there and working on his footwork, and I think, ultimately, that's where he'll end up." The Diamondbacks are hoping English will provide power from the right side of the plate, and he started tapping into his power during his final season in college (18 home runs, .710 slugging). That continued in the pros, as English launched another seven home runs in 193 at-bats (50 games) for Hillsboro.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
The All-Scott White Team
What would the quintessential Scott White team look like? He reveals his favorite player at...
-
The All-Frank Stampfl Team
Who should you target at each position this season? Frank Stampfl offers his favorites across...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Wong
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
We've all gotten used to high-end starting pitchers going earlier than ever, but is some correction...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects: Gavin Lux
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...