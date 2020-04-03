English played multiple positions in college, but the Diamondbacks view him as a third baseman in pro ball, Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com reports.

English, who played multiple corner infield and outfield spots while also serving as the closer for Georgia Tech, played 21 games at third base for short-season Hillsboro in 2019. He also saw action at first base (seven games) and right field (16). "He can play first base and the outfield, but he was playing third base regularly. I think that's where his future lies," said Arizona director of pro scouting Josh Barfield. "I've seen him make every play there. He's getting better there and working on his footwork, and I think, ultimately, that's where he'll end up." The Diamondbacks are hoping English will provide power from the right side of the plate, and he started tapping into his power during his final season in college (18 home runs, .710 slugging). That continued in the pros, as English launched another seven home runs in 193 at-bats (50 games) for Hillsboro.