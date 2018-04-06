Scribner was claimed by the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Scribner was designated for assignment by the Angels on Tuesday to make room for Akeel Morris. He was claimed by Arizona and optioned to Triple-A Reno. The 26-year-old reached the majors for the first time last season, tossing 23.2 innings with a 4.18 ERA and a 7.00 FIP. In a corresponding move, Jeremy Hazelbaker was designated for assignment.