Diamondbacks' Troy Scribner: Claimed by Diamondbacks
Scribner was claimed by the Diamondbacks on Friday.
Scribner was designated for assignment by the Angels on Tuesday to make room for Akeel Morris. He was claimed by Arizona and optioned to Triple-A Reno. The 26-year-old reached the majors for the first time last season, tossing 23.2 innings with a 4.18 ERA and a 7.00 FIP. In a corresponding move, Jeremy Hazelbaker was designated for assignment.
More News
-
Angels' Troy Scribner: Designated for assignment Tuesday•
-
Angels' Troy Scribner: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Angels' Troy Scribner: Bound for bullpen duties•
-
Angels' Troy Scribner: Pulled early Tuesday•
-
Angels' Troy Scribner: Serves up two homers in loss•
-
Angels' Troy Scribner: Recalled for Thursday start•
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...