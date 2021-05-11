Clippard (shoulder) has begun his throwing program, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
This marks a critical step toward the veteran reliever, return from a right shoulder strain. Clippard has been an effective bullpen option throughout his 14-year career and figures to return for his second stint with the Diamondbacks sometime in June.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Tyler Clippard: Hits 60-day injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Tyler Clippard: Facing extended absence•
-
Diamondbacks' Tyler Clippard: Heading for MRI•
-
Diamondbacks' Tyler Clippard: Exits with right shoulder injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Tyler Clippard: Deal made official•
-
Diamondbacks' Tyler Clippard: Heads to Arizona•