Clippard (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
The veteran right-hander resumed throwing in early June after undergoing a minor knee procedure in May, and he's now ramped up to throwing bullpen sessions. Clippard missed the start of the season after suffering a right shoulder capsule sprain in spring training, and he should require a rehab assignment before being able to join the Diamondbacks.
