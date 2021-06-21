Clippard (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

The veteran right-hander resumed throwing in early June after undergoing a minor knee procedure in May, and he's now ramped up to throwing bullpen sessions. Clippard missed the start of the season after suffering a right shoulder capsule sprain in spring training, and he should require a rehab assignment before being able to join the Diamondbacks.

