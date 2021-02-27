The Diamondbacks made the signing of Clippard official Friday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. The deal is valued at $2.25 million for 2021 and includes a mutual option valued at $3.5 million for 2022.

The 36-year-old Clippard has stayed remarkably healthy throughout a 14-year career, something he attributes to the preparation routine he's adhered to since the minor leagues. The dependability and durability will be helpful in a bullpen that will include several young arms. Clippard will pitch at the back end of the bullpen, per Diamondbacks assistant general manager Amiel Sawdaye, as a set up to the closer, whether that be Joakim Soria or Stefan Crichton. Last year, he made 26 appearances and had a 2.77 ERA for Minnesota.