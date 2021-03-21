Clippard was diagnosed with a capsule sprain in his right shoulder and will be shut down for six weeks, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
The 36-year-old exited Friday's spring game with right shoulder discomfort and will now be sidelined for the foreseeable future. Clippard may not make his season debut until the end of May if he's unable to throw for the next six weeks.
