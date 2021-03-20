Clippard underwent an MRI on his right shoulder Saturday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Clippard left his outing Friday against the Brewers with what was initially described as right shoulder discomfort. The test should reveal if there's anything more serious going on. If healthy, Clippard should serve as a high-leverage option for the Diamondbacks this season.
