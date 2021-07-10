Clippard (shoulder) made his first rehab appearance for the Diamondbacks' Arizona Complex League affiliate Friday, working 1.1 innings and giving up three earned runs on four hits while striking out one.

Clippard was making his first appearance of the season at any level after he sustained a capsule sprain in his right shoulder in late March that resulted in the Diamondbacks placing him on the 60-day injured list. While the 36-year-old endured a rough showing against low-level competition, the Diamondbacks are likely just happy to see him back on the mound again. He'll likely need to make several more appearances across multiple minor-league affiliates before the Diamondbacks consider activating him from the IL.