The Diamondbacks transferred Clippard's (shoulder) rehab assignment to Triple-A Reno on Friday.
The veteran made three appearances in the Arizona Complex League, pitching 3.1 innings and allowing five runs (three earned) while striking out six and walking none. Now in Reno, Clippard appears to be just around the corner from returning to the Diamondbacks, whom he's yet to pitch for in 2021 due to a right shoulder sprain. That being said, it's unclear exactly how much work he'll require at Triple-A before he's activated.
