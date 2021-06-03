Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said Clippard (shoulder) underwent a "small knee procedure" in May, but he's since resumed his throwing program, MLB.com reports.

Clippard opened the season on the 60-day injured list after suffering a right shoulder capsule sprain in spring training. He was cleared to start throwing in early May, but he didn't make much progress before he required what Hazen termed as a "minor cleanup" to remove cartilage from his knee. The knee isn't expected to be a concern for Clippard any longer, but he'll still have to build up from the spring shoulder injury. It's unclear where Clippard stands in his throwing program at the moment, and his 2021 debut for Arizona can't be considered imminent until he begins a minor-league rehab assignment.