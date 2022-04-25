Gilbert was recalled by the Diamondbacks on Monday.
Gilbert made a spot start Tuesday in the second game of a doubleheader against the Nationals and looked good, allowing one run in 5.2 innings, but he wound up taking the loss. He's up on a seemingly more permanent basis this time around, though it's unclear what his role will be.
