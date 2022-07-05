Gilbert will be called up to start Tuesday's game against the Giants, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Gilbert was hit hard in his last outing with the big-league club, surrendering seven runs (six earned) on five hits and two walks while fanning two over 1.2 frames against the Reds. It's worth noting that he's given up three runs or fewer in his last four minor-league starts since that nightmare performance, but the Giants will be a tough test for the 28-year-old southpaw.