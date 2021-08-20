Gilbert is scheduled to make a second straight start for Arizona on Friday in Colorado.

Arizona's decision to keep Gilbert in the rotation for another turn comes as little surprise after he became the first pitcher since 1953 to toss a no-hitter in his first MLB start last weekend versus the Padres. Gilbert struck out only five batters and induced nine swinging strikes in the nine-inning outing, suggesting that his ERA and WHIP will be in line for a correction once his BABIP normalizes. Pitching at altitude in Coors Field certainly won't help Gilbert's chances of submitting another gem.