Gilbert was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday.
Gilbert's first major-league this year came as a starter, but he tossed three innings out of the bullpen during Monday's loss to the Dodgers. He'll now head back to the minors, where he's served as a starter in each of his first two outings of the season. Luis Frias and Tyler Holton were called up to provide additional bullpen depth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Works as reliever•
-
Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Back in big leagues•
-
Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Gets no help in spot start•
-
Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Called up for spot start•
-
Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Picking up spot start•
-
Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Won't break camp in big leagues•