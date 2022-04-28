Gilbert was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday.

Gilbert's first major-league this year came as a starter, but he tossed three innings out of the bullpen during Monday's loss to the Dodgers. He'll now head back to the minors, where he's served as a starter in each of his first two outings of the season. Luis Frias and Tyler Holton were called up to provide additional bullpen depth.

