The Diamondbacks plan to call up Gilbert from Triple-A Reno to start the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Nationals, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

Arizona is likely to make the transaction official following the front end of the doubleheader, with Gilbert expected to be designated as the Diamondbacks' 29th man for the twin bill. Gilbert notably tossed a no-hitter against the Padres in his MLB debut a season ago, but his 3.15 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over 40 innings with the big club was supported by poor peripherals (7.6 K-BB%, 38.6 percent groundball rate, 5.09 xFIP). He'll likely be headed back to Reno after his spot start Tuesday.