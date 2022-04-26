Gilbert allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out three over three innings in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Dodgers.

Gilbert, who made a spot start last week against the Nationals, was called up Monday and will operate out of the bullpen. His role could change, per Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic, who reports manager Torey Lovullo left the door open for Gilbert to start down the road. The left-hander made six starts in 2021, posting a 3.47 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with a 20/11 K/BB ratio over 36.1 innings.