Locklear is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians.

Locklear has now been on the bench for two straight games versus right-handers since Pavin Smith returned from the injured list. While the 24-year-old should operate as more than a short-side platoon bat, it's clear that Smith will put a significant dent in Locklear's playing time.

