The Mariners traded Locklear to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday alongside Hunter Cranton and Juan Burgos in exchange for Eugenio Suarez, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The Mariners recalled Locklear from Triple-A on Wednesday, but instead of backing up Josh Naylor, the 24-year-old will now aim to carve out a role for himself in Arizona. Locklear has impressed in the minors this year, slashing .316/.401/.542 with 19 home runs, 82 RBI, 70 runs scored and 17 stolen bases through 434 plate appearances in Triple-A. He should fill in as the D-backs' first baseman for the immediate future, though his path to playing time will become less clear once Pavin Smith (oblique) is activated from the injured list.