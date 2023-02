Zuber (shoulder) posted a video to his personal Twitter account on Friday of his first bullpen session of the spring.

"Been a long time coming," Zuber tagged the short clip, "but finally off the mound!!" The 27-year-old right-hander missed the entire 2022 campaign after being diagnosed with shoulder impingement syndrome, but he could emerge as a middle relief option for the Diamondbacks at some point in 2023 if he has better luck on the health front.