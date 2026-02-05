The Diamondbacks acquired Aracena, Kade Strowd and Jose Mejia from the Orioles on Thursday in exchange for Blaze Alexander, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Aracena was dealt from the Mets to the Orioles last July in the Gregory Soto trade and is on the move again. The 21-year-old is an intriguing get for Arizona, having collected a 2.25 ERA and 114:51 K:BB over 92 innings covering 14 starts and nine relief outings between the Single- and High-A levels in 2025.