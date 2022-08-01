Patino was recently promoted to High-A Hillsboro after hitting .294 with eight homers and 54 steals for Single-A Visalia, and he's hit .267/.333/.433 with a homer and four steals across his first eight games at the new level.

A lot of people were out on Patino after he struck out at a brutal 37.1 percent clip alongside a .582 OPS over 30 games with Visalia last year. However, he improved by leaps and bounds while repeating the level this year, posting an .821 OPS while trimming his strikeout rate to an acceptable 24.6 percent and running wild on the bases. Still just 20 years old, Patino has promising pop to go with his excellent speed, and he seems to be making strides in his development.