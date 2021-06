Low-A Visalia placed Patino on the 7-day injured list May 19 with an unspecified issue.

No reports have emerged regarding the nature of the injury that has kept Patino on the shelf for more than a month. A 19-year-old center fielder from Venezuela, Patino was slashing .143/.217/.262 across 46 plate appearances through his first 10 games in full-season ball before landing on the IL.