Diamondbacks' Wildred Patino: Signs with Diamondbacks

Patino reached an agreement with Arizona on Wednesday, Ben Badler of Baseball America reports.

Patino was initially connected with the Rangers, but an elbow injury to his throwing arm wound up deterring the club in early July. The 16-year-old is a top-30 international prospect, and could feasibly play in all positions of the outfield, but will likely find his home in center down the road.

