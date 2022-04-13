Difo (not injury related) has an appointment scheduled for Wednesday with the consulate in the Dominican Republic, when he's expected to clear up visa issues that prevented him from traveling to the United States, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

If the issue is cleared up and Difo can join the organization, he's expected to get at-bats for Triple-A Reno before getting a chance on the major-league roster. Difo slashed .269/.329/.384 in 240 plate appearances last season with the Pirates.