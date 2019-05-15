Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Checks out of lineup

Flores is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Ketel Marte's ability to play both second base and center field has left Flores and Jarrod Dyson to contend for one spot in Arizona's everyday lineup throughout the season. The playing-time distribution has mildly favored Flores thus far, but he'll head to the bench for the second time in the series after an 0-for-4 showing in Tuesday's 6-2 loss.