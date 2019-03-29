Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Doubles out of three hole

Flores started at second base and went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored while batting third in Thursday's 12-5 loss to the Dodgers.

Flores' status was up in the air following the Adam Jones acquisition, which led to talk of center fielder Ketel Marte getting starts at second base, too. Steven Souza's knee injury has since opened an everyday spot in the outfield for Jones in right and means Marte will play a lot in center field. That leaves Flores locked in at the keystone and looking at potentially a career high in at-bats.