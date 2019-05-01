Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Heads to bench after homer
Flores is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees.
Flores will retreat to the bench for Wednesday's series finale despite going 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run homer in Tuesday's 3-1 win. Ketel Marte is starting at the keystone in his place, with Jarrod Dyson getting the start in center as a result.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Launches first homer for Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Multiple hits Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Heads to bench•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Sitting Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Benched Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Grabs seat Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
The closer landscape continues to evolve and Heath Cummings tries to make some sense of it...
-
Speculating on saves
Which bullpens have been the best, and which might be ripe for a change? Paul Mammino digs...
-
FBT Podcast: Hot and cold hitters
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Monday's highlights, 'Hot Blooded' and...
-
Bullpen Report: Pagan, Robles for saves?
Are the Rays going full-blown closer by committee? What about the Mariners and Braves? Do we...
-
Tuesday Waivers; Winners/Losers
It's been a busy spring for prospects already. Heath Cummings takes a look at another before...
-
Where Nate Lowe, Jesus Aguilar fit at 1B
First base has turned out to be a loaded position, and Nate Lowe's arrival and Jesus Aguilar's...