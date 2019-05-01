Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Heads to bench after homer

Flores is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees.

Flores will retreat to the bench for Wednesday's series finale despite going 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run homer in Tuesday's 3-1 win. Ketel Marte is starting at the keystone in his place, with Jarrod Dyson getting the start in center as a result.

