Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Homers twice in loss

Flores went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs in Friday's 10-9 loss to the Giants.

With one out in the eighth inning, Flores clipped a solo homer off reliever Tony Watson to bring the Diamondbacks within three. He then hit a pivotal long ball in the 10th off Will Smith to bring the Diamondbacks within one. The 28-year-old has now hit three home runs over the last three games, bringing his season total to five. Through 64 games, Flores is batting .295/.342/.443.