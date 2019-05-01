Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Launches first homer for Arizona

Flores went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Yankees.

His second-inning solo shot off CC Sabathia was Flores' first homer as a Diamondback. His .241/.299/.329 slash line through 26 games is nothing special, but his defensive versatility should keep Flores in the lineup on a regular basis, and Tuesday's long ball might have been what he needed to get going at the plate.