Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Moves to injured list

Flores (foot) was placed on the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's.

The move is retroactive to Monday as Flores as been held out of game action since exiting Sunday's game due to the hit by pitch. The severity of the injury remains unclear. Ketel Marte has moved to second base with Jarrod Dyson starting in center field to cover his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories