Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Moves to injured list
Flores (foot) was placed on the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's.
The move is retroactive to Monday as Flores as been held out of game action since exiting Sunday's game due to the hit by pitch. The severity of the injury remains unclear. Ketel Marte has moved to second base with Jarrod Dyson starting in center field to cover his absence.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Sits again Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Absent from Monday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Diagnosed with foot contusion•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Exits after HBP•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Sitting again Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Checks out of lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how drastically player values have changed at the highest end of the player pool? Scott...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says a couple of young Braves look like stars and discusses Monday's winners...
-
ACES: Who has the best stuff in 2019?
Who has the stuff to make a leap? And whose hot starts are for real? The ACES metric provides...