Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Moving rehab to Reno
Flores (foot) will transition his rehab from the rookie-level Arizona League to Triple-A Reno, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Flores played four games at the rookie level, going 7-for-13 with four doubles and a triple. Next up, the 27-year-old veteran will move up to Reno to face more advanced pitching and could be an option to rejoin the Diamondbacks in time for their upcoming homestand, which starts Thursday against Milwaukee. His return creates an infield logjam for manager Torey Lovullo, who will have four bodies for first, second and third base: Flores, Eduardo Escobar, Christian Walker and Jake Lamb.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Serves as DH in AZL•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Has resumed full activity•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Undergoes testing•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Performs upper-body work•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Dealing with fractured foot•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Moves to injured list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.