Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Moving rehab to Reno

Flores (foot) will transition his rehab from the rookie-level Arizona League to Triple-A Reno, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Flores played four games at the rookie level, going 7-for-13 with four doubles and a triple. Next up, the 27-year-old veteran will move up to Reno to face more advanced pitching and could be an option to rejoin the Diamondbacks in time for their upcoming homestand, which starts Thursday against Milwaukee. His return creates an infield logjam for manager Torey Lovullo, who will have four bodies for first, second and third base: Flores, Eduardo Escobar, Christian Walker and Jake Lamb.