Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Out of Friday's lineup
Flores isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers.
Flores doubled and scored in Thursday's season opener but will take a seat in favor of Ketel Marte for the second game of 2019. Flores is expected to see plenty of time at the keystone this year, although the Diamondbacks have elected to shake up their lineup on opening weekend.
